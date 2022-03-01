Sign up
111 / 365
mandarin tree
A close-up the fruit from the Mandarin tree.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#flower
Diana
ace
Lovely close up and fabulous bokeh.
March 1st, 2022
