Previous
Next
Small Flower by wh2021
112 / 365

Small Flower

After heavy cropping, I highlight this yellow flower with increased contrast.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise