113 / 365
red leaves
It was a photo taken two days ago because the photos taken today are lost.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st March 2022 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flower
