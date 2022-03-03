Previous
red leaves by wh2021
113 / 365

red leaves

It was a photo taken two days ago because the photos taken today are lost.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
