Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
149 / 365
bird
A bit of luck obtained this shot yesterday since the camera setting wasn't ready yet. I think both the pov and pose of this bird were nice. There were other shots of birds after proper camera setting but the result couldn't compare.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
149
photos
13
followers
8
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th April 2022 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#bird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close