bird by wh2021
149 / 365

bird

A bit of luck obtained this shot yesterday since the camera setting wasn't ready yet. I think both the pov and pose of this bird were nice. There were other shots of birds after proper camera setting but the result couldn't compare.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
