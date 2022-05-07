Previous
Geopark -1 by wh2021
Geopark -1

One of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark - the Sai Kung Volcanic Rock Region, with its widely distributed tuff volcanic rocks displaying prismatic columnar jointing, which are of international geological significance.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
