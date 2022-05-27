Previous
Next
The Central Government Complex and Legislative Council by wh2021
198 / 365

The Central Government Complex and Legislative Council

It was taken few days ago in Central District while the weather was fine.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice looking building
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise