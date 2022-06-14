Previous
Forbidden City by wh2021
216 / 365

Forbidden City

was constructed from 1406 to 1420. It was the former Chinese imperial palace and winter residence of the Emperor of China from Ming dynasty to the end of the Qing dynasty between 1420 and 1924.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful palace. It has been in so many documentaries and movies.
June 14th, 2022  
