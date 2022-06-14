Sign up
216 / 365
Forbidden City
was constructed from 1406 to 1420. It was the former Chinese imperial palace and winter residence of the Emperor of China from Ming dynasty to the end of the Qing dynasty between 1420 and 1924.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th June 2021 9:19am
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful palace. It has been in so many documentaries and movies.
June 14th, 2022
