Previous
Next
purple-red flowers by wh2021
256 / 365

purple-red flowers

Very hot day here (35 degree) and I just walked around nearby for photo. I found these flowers are blooming.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise