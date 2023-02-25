Previous
Next
Tinted or not? by wh2021
Photo 472

Tinted or not?

It is the natural color of the leaves, not tinted.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How lovely! I love the brown tones.
February 25th, 2023  
Dianne
A really nice natural history image.
February 25th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Excellent. What is the tree?
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise