Photo 647
cuttlefish side view
The cuttlefish was friendly and it was willing to be photographed.
Two photos are posted each day until catching up as I am behind now. Thank you for your viewing and commenting.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
648
photos
30
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th August 2023 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#underwater
Leave a Comment
