Whip coral goby

Whip coral gobies live on coral reefs throughout the Indo-Pacific, where they are found on a single species of coral: black wire coral (Cirrhipathes anguina). The tiny fish find shelter on the coral, which doubles as a platform from where they filter plankton and particles from the water to eat. A mating pair of whip coral gobies share one coral, often staying together (and mating together) for years.