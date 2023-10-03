Previous
A store selling souvenirs by wh2021
A store selling souvenirs

in the historical town in Guangzhou.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Annie D ace
I'd love a wander in a store like this :)
October 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this, I too would love to browse around there.
October 3rd, 2023  
