Sanxingdui by wh2021
Photo 794

Sanxingdui

Bronze face mask.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Corinne C ace
Amazing expression and details.
January 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great POV. I can imagine they were scary when they were viewed by wearers.
January 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing mask, beautiful light and tones.
January 14th, 2024  
