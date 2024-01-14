Previous
Sanxingdui by wh2021
Photo 795

Sanxingdui

Bronze face mask.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Corinne C ace
They look fierce
January 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
These are so cool!
January 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Great focus and dof.
January 14th, 2024  
