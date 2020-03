feeding the soul

“If thou of fortune be bereft, and in thy store there be but left, two loaves, sell one, and with the dole, buy hyacinths to feed thy soul.”

There were exactly two loaves left in the grocery store yesterday — no hyacinths, but there were gillyflowers (which is a much more fun name than “stock”). Funny twist: in the meaning of flowers, stock stand for being content with your life as it is right now. Quite appropriate.