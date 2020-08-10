Previous
cataloging books by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2588

cataloging books

I love when there’s a fun quote on the CIP page — makes the cataloging more exciting. Two good ones today.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
