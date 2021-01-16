Sign up
Photo 2689
Mountainous Motrone
In the Apuan Alps.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
1
365
SM-G973F
16th January 2021 12:42pm
mountains
italy
tuscany
lucca
motrone
