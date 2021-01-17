Previous
Next
Looking towards Lucignana by will_wooderson
Photo 2690

Looking towards Lucignana

As seen from a house across the valley.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a view
January 17th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely - you live in a beautiful part of the world
January 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise