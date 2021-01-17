Sign up
Photo 2690
Looking towards Lucignana
As seen from a house across the valley.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
snow
hill
mountains
italy
tuscany
lucignana
JackieR
ace
What a view
January 17th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely - you live in a beautiful part of the world
January 17th, 2021
