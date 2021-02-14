Previous
A Spot of Snow by will_wooderson
Photo 2695

A Spot of Snow

Snowed overnight...
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
JackieR ace
Beautiful!!
February 14th, 2021  
