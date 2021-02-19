Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2696
Let There Be Light!
An unexpected sight on an afternoon walk.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
19th February 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
sunlight
,
clouds
,
italy
,
tower
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
let there be light!
Dione Giorgio
Delightful shot. Wonderful image and sun rays. Fav.
February 20th, 2021
