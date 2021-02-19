Previous
Next
Let There Be Light! by will_wooderson
Photo 2696

Let There Be Light!

An unexpected sight on an afternoon walk.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Delightful shot. Wonderful image and sun rays. Fav.
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise