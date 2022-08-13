Sign up
Photo 2929
Pudding on Display
One of the entries at the Royal Academy summer exhibition in London.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
royal academy
,
summer exhibition
