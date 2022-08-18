Sign up
Photo 2930
Inspired Hollyhock
The spire of Salisbury Cathedral.
Seen during stopover on way to the west cointry to visit famiky.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
cathedral
spire
salisbury
wiltshire
hollyhock
Taffy
ace
Pairing the flower with the steeple was a great idea -- effective resulting composition.
August 18th, 2022
