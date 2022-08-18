Previous
Next
Inspired Hollyhock by will_wooderson
Photo 2930

Inspired Hollyhock

The spire of Salisbury Cathedral.
Seen during stopover on way to the west cointry to visit famiky.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Pairing the flower with the steeple was a great idea -- effective resulting composition.
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise