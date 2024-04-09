Previous
Just A Little Trimming by will_wooderson
Photo 3160

Just A Little Trimming

Hedge cutting in the nearby town of Ghivizzano.

Took this while the car was at the "gommista" (tyre specialist) to have the tyres changed from winter ones to summer ones!
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise