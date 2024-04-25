Sign up
Previous
Photo 3163
Festa della Liberazione
Today was Liberation Day.
It was a touching and sober event by the war memorial in the village, marking the day Italy was liberated by the Allies.
The former Mayor, Ivo Carrari (with the tricolour band) said a few words, as did Greta, of the National Partisan Association (the long-haired lady next to Ivo), and our priest Don Giuseppe (far left).
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
Today, 25 April in Australia and New Zealand, it is ANZAC Day when we commemorate all fallen service men and women.
April 25th, 2024
Today, 25 April in Australia and New Zealand, it is ANZAC Day when we commemorate all fallen service men and women.