Festa della Liberazione by will_wooderson
Photo 3163

Festa della Liberazione

Today was Liberation Day.

It was a touching and sober event by the war memorial in the village, marking the day Italy was liberated by the Allies.

The former Mayor, Ivo Carrari (with the tricolour band) said a few words, as did Greta, of the National Partisan Association (the long-haired lady next to Ivo), and our priest Don Giuseppe (far left).
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
Today, 25 April in Australia and New Zealand, it is ANZAC Day when we commemorate all fallen service men and women.
April 25th, 2024  
