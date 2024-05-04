Previous
View of Valley from Tereglio by will_wooderson
View of Valley from Tereglio

Tereglio stretches along a hilltop near Lucignana.
It is larger and was a thriving village in the middle ages when it had it own silk trade.
william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
