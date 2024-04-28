Sign up
Photo 3164
I Have an Eye for Irises!
On the bank below Via della Chiesa, Lucignana.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
irises
tuscany
lucignana
via della chiesa
an eye for irises
JackieR
ace
Bet you'd be a great pupil too?!
Beautiful landscape
April 28th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
They are lovely, as is the view - everything is looking very lush
April 28th, 2024
