Previous
Photo 3162
Amazing Azaleas
Seen in the nearby village of Gromignana.
I was told it takes about 30 years for azaleas to grow to this size!
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
azaleas
tuscany
gromignana
amazing azaleas
30-year-old azaleas
JackieR
ace
Knew this was one of yours as I scrolled down it's beautiful
April 21st, 2024
