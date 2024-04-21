Previous
Amazing Azaleas by will_wooderson
Amazing Azaleas

Seen in the nearby village of Gromignana.

I was told it takes about 30 years for azaleas to grow to this size!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
JackieR ace
Knew this was one of yours as I scrolled down it's beautiful
April 21st, 2024  
