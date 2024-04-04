Previous
Plummy Valley by will_wooderson
Photo 3158

Plummy Valley

Blossom on one of our two plum trees. Hoping for a decent crop of plums this summer.

Feeling exhausted today. Played the organ for the funeral of a lady I knew for nearly 30 years.

I've now played for three out of four funerals in five weeks, all of people of Lucignana. It's emotionally draining stuff...
