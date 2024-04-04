Sign up
Photo 3158
Plummy Valley
Blossom on one of our two plum trees. Hoping for a decent crop of plums this summer.
Feeling exhausted today. Played the organ for the funeral of a lady I knew for nearly 30 years.
I've now played for three out of four funerals in five weeks, all of people of Lucignana. It's emotionally draining stuff...
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
plum blossom
,
lucignana
,
plum trees
,
plummy valley
