Previous
An Eggcellent Service by will_wooderson
Photo 3156

An Eggcellent Service

People brought their eggs along to the Easter Service to have them dutifully blessed!

Happy Easter everyone and thank you very much for your kind words the other day.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Vesna
Happy Easter to you and yours!
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise