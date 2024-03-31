Sign up
Previous
Photo 3156
An Eggcellent Service
People brought their eggs along to the Easter Service to have them dutifully blessed!
Happy Easter everyone and thank you very much for your kind words the other day.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
31st March 2024 9:24am
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
an eggcellent church service
,
blessed eggs
Vesna
Happy Easter to you and yours!
March 31st, 2024
