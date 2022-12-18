Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2973
Festive Bookshop in the Early Evening
Our village bookshop (the smallest in Italy) is drawing plenty of people at this time. A lady came from Palermo, Sicily, especially to check it out!
The owner, Alba Donati, brought out a book about her childhood, the people of the village, and her experience setting up this unusual little business. It is now out in English as well.
If you're interested it's called The Bookshop on the Hill, by Alba Donati. It's a touching and often amusing memoir.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
4
2
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2973
photos
47
followers
67
following
814% complete
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
18th December 2022 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
Looks delightful and very welcoming
December 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
This looks so very inviting
December 18th, 2022
Fisher Family
A beautiful and welcoming setting - fav!
Ian
December 18th, 2022
JackieR
ace
I'll look for it
This is a beautiful scene, have bookmarked it in my favs
December 18th, 2022
365 Project
Ian
This is a beautiful scene, have bookmarked it in my favs