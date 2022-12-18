Festive Bookshop in the Early Evening

Our village bookshop (the smallest in Italy) is drawing plenty of people at this time. A lady came from Palermo, Sicily, especially to check it out!



The owner, Alba Donati, brought out a book about her childhood, the people of the village, and her experience setting up this unusual little business. It is now out in English as well.



If you're interested it's called The Bookshop on the Hill, by Alba Donati. It's a touching and often amusing memoir.