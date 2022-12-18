Previous
Next
Festive Bookshop in the Early Evening by will_wooderson
Photo 2973

Festive Bookshop in the Early Evening

Our village bookshop (the smallest in Italy) is drawing plenty of people at this time. A lady came from Palermo, Sicily, especially to check it out!

The owner, Alba Donati, brought out a book about her childhood, the people of the village, and her experience setting up this unusual little business. It is now out in English as well.

If you're interested it's called The Bookshop on the Hill, by Alba Donati. It's a touching and often amusing memoir.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Looks delightful and very welcoming
December 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
This looks so very inviting
December 18th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A beautiful and welcoming setting - fav!

Ian
December 18th, 2022  
JackieR ace
I'll look for it

This is a beautiful scene, have bookmarked it in my favs
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise