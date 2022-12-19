Sign up
Photo 2974
Crafts by a crafty woodsman
Graziano, a local woodsman, has for several years now turned his hand to more arty woodwork!
These were for sale in a village market.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
2
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2974
photos
47
followers
67
following
814% complete
View this month »
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
11th December 2022 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
crafts by a crafty woodsman
,
village market
Judith Johnson
Delightful, and such a wide variety of pieces
December 19th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I especially like the cooked head of the German Shepherd.
December 19th, 2022
