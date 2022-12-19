Previous
Crafts by a crafty woodsman by will_wooderson
Photo 2974

Crafts by a crafty woodsman

Graziano, a local woodsman, has for several years now turned his hand to more arty woodwork!
These were for sale in a village market.
william wooderson

Judith Johnson
Delightful, and such a wide variety of pieces
December 19th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I especially like the cooked head of the German Shepherd.
December 19th, 2022  
