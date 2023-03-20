Sign up
Photo 3023
Winterstoke Shelter and Rock Gardens
A group of volunteers do excellent work planting and tending flowers and shrubs in this area on the east cliff of Ramsgate.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
collage
,
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
winterstoke shelter and rock gardens
