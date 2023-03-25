Sign up
Photo 3025
Springing the Tower
The church tower of Lucignana between flowering trees.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
25th March 2023 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
italy
,
blossom
,
flowering trees
,
church tower
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
March 27th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
March 27th, 2023
