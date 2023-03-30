Sign up
Photo 3026
A Magnificent Magnolia
Brightening up a neighbour's garden!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
4
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
30th March 2023 12:15pm
Tags
italy
,
magnolia
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
a .magnificent magnolia
,
a neighbour's garden
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
April 1st, 2023
Kathy
ace
Golly this magnolia is lovely. I like your POV.
April 1st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Very pretty
April 1st, 2023
Polly
Glorious! We had storms and no petals left on any magnolia trees here
April 1st, 2023
