A Magnificent Magnolia by will_wooderson
Photo 3026

A Magnificent Magnolia

Brightening up a neighbour's garden!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 1st, 2023  
Kathy ace
Golly this magnolia is lovely. I like your POV.
April 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Very pretty
April 1st, 2023  
Polly
Glorious! We had storms and no petals left on any magnolia trees here
April 1st, 2023  
