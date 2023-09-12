Sign up
Previous
Photo 3076
Stationary Flowers
At the train station of Borgo a Mozzano.
I just happened to be parked near here for a while!
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th September 2023 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
borgo a mozzano
,
stationary flowers
,
a pretty train station
,
stazione
Fisher Family
A lovely colourful shot - fav!
Ian
September 12th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous colours
September 12th, 2023
