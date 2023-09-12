Previous
Stationary Flowers by will_wooderson
Photo 3076

Stationary Flowers

At the train station of Borgo a Mozzano.
I just happened to be parked near here for a while!
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely colourful shot - fav!

Ian
September 12th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous colours
September 12th, 2023  
