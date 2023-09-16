Sign up
Previous
Photo 3077
Got to Giotto!
Padua.
In the fabulous, well restored Cappella degli Scrovegni, famous for Giotto's fresco cycle.
Only 15-minute slots available, but managed to get a double slot. Well worth it.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3077
Tags
italy
,
chapel
,
frescos
,
padua
,
giotto
,
cappella degli scrovegni
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful place - fav!
Ian
September 16th, 2023
Ian