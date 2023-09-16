Previous
Got to Giotto!

Padua.

In the fabulous, well restored Cappella degli Scrovegni, famous for Giotto's fresco cycle.

Only 15-minute slots available, but managed to get a double slot. Well worth it.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful place - fav!

Ian
September 16th, 2023  
