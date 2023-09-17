Sign up
Previous
Photo 3078
A Haughty Horse
In the massive Palazzo della Ragione, with market on ground floor (shut on Sunday) and formidable frescoed hall above, with wooden horse at one end and a Foucault's pendulum at the other.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Tags
italy
,
padova
,
veneto
,
padua
,
palazzo della ragione
,
haughty horse
