A Haughty Horse by will_wooderson
A Haughty Horse

In the massive Palazzo della Ragione, with market on ground floor (shut on Sunday) and formidable frescoed hall above, with wooden horse at one end and a Foucault's pendulum at the other.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

