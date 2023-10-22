Previous
Waving at Gogh by will_wooderson
Photo 3091

Waving at Gogh

Michele Papageorghieu, a former primary school teacher, has done a whole series of paintings like this of sea towns in the style of Van Gogh and with Hokusai's great wave.

Seen at the Eclectic Gallery, Margate.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
