Previous
Photo 3107
Pommies Galore
Back in Lucignana for the next month!
The pommies are in our garden, and delicious when picked and left to ripen for a few days in the warmth.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
2
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
6th December 2023 3:53pm
italy
tuscany
lucignana
pommies
in our garden
Corinne C
ace
Lovely picture
December 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice colors!
December 10th, 2023
