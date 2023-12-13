Sign up
Previous
Photo 3108
Chilly up there!
This is the Pania, the highest peak in the Apuan Alps, as seen from the road below Lucignana.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
7th December 2023 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
apuan alps
,
snowy peak
,
pania
