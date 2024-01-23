Previous
Beautiful Bogota! by will_wooderson
Photo 3125

Beautiful Bogota!

Seen from Monserrate, reached by funicular.
This sprawling city is home to ten million people and completely surrounded by mountains!
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise