Zapaquira Salt Cathedral by will_wooderson
Zapaquira Salt Cathedral

An underground cathedral with 14 chapels built in a salt mine at 200 metres depth.
The crosses and carvings in the complex are all lit in constantly changing colours, creating a truly bizarre and awe-inspiring atmosphere.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
