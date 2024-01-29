Previous
Typical house in Guatape' by will_wooderson
Photo 3130

Typical house in Guatape'

Guatape' is on an artificial lake where you can go on a boat ride to see several properties of Pablo Escobar, including a private disco and a house now all burned out!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise