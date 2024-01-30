Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
Big Wobbly Bum
One of 23 bronze statues by Fernando Botero in the square named after him, in Medellin centre.
Also saw an excellent exhibition of his paintings in the Antioquia gallery opposite!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3131
photos
43
followers
65
following
857% complete
View this month »
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
30th January 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bronze statue
,
medellin
,
colombia
,
fernando botero
,
plaza botero
Peter Dulis
ace
funny
January 31st, 2024
