Big Wobbly Bum by will_wooderson
Big Wobbly Bum

One of 23 bronze statues by Fernando Botero in the square named after him, in Medellin centre.

Also saw an excellent exhibition of his paintings in the Antioquia gallery opposite!
30th January 2024

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
January 31st, 2024  
