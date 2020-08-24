Previous
Cool Toilet Door by yaorenliu
Cool Toilet Door

The place we stayed at Mt Cook has this cool toilet door with many philosophical quotes, One I like very much read like this: Life on earth is expensive, but it does include a free trip around the sun once a year.
24th August 2020

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Maggiemae ace
Well you might stay longer in this small room in order to come a bit wiser!
August 24th, 2020  
