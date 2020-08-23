Previous
Sea, Sand and Rocks by yaorenliu
Photo 2138

Sea, Sand and Rocks

I am still learning how to process Black and White images. I am struggling to get white.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Clare Gadsby ace
white is pretty tricky. fabulous lines here!
August 22nd, 2020  
