Te Papa by yaorenliu
Photo 2434

Te Papa

The Museum of New Zealand.

The truth is that I really don't like the design of this building. It located in the premium location but failed to inspire. The inside is nice.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
666% complete

Maggiemae ace
Well the outside is just inspiring! Your photograph should be put on their website! fav
July 12th, 2021  
