Photo 2434
Te Papa
The Museum of New Zealand.
The truth is that I really don't like the design of this building. It located in the premium location but failed to inspire. The inside is nice.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
8th July 2021 1:36pm
Maggiemae
ace
Well the outside is just inspiring! Your photograph should be put on their website! fav
July 12th, 2021
