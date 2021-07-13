Previous
A simple beauty by yaorenliu
Photo 2435

A simple beauty

13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Dianne
The more time we spend with a camera in our hands, the more we see detail around us. A lovely image.
July 13th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
It is a lovely image as Dianne says and your title is apt!
July 13th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
You should tag this for the eye of the beholder challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45303/eye-of-the-beholder-134:-call-for-entries
July 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
Love the simplicity of this shot
July 13th, 2021  
