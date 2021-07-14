Previous
Violinist by yaorenliu
Photo 2436

Violinist

I had one week of our music academy, doing nothing but music, concert last night. I am slowly catching up.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Heather ace
I love this close-up, and it really works in black and white. Fav
