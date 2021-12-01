Sign up
Photo 2576
Over the moon
Went to my favorite coffee shop to get my favorite coffee beans. I got the chance to do some street photography, my favorite genre and explore Ray Metzker's style, using space, shadows, lines and contrast.
I am over the moon.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45868/artist-challenge-ray-metzker
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2576
photos
142
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Tags
ac-raymetzker
kali
ace
yes, you have the right opportunity to do this
December 1st, 2021
Yao RL
@kali66
Have to go to city more.
December 1st, 2021
Yao RL
@kali66
I received the memory card today, Thanks.
December 1st, 2021
Iris N
ace
Nice! You really got the street grittiness and the shadow down
December 1st, 2021
Heather
ace
Wow! This is truly a work of art, Yao! Fav
December 1st, 2021
